Duke Commerce reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.84% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Duke Commerce reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.84% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.89% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.