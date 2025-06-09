Skyline India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Skyline India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.