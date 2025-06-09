RDB Real Estate Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.31% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.31% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.80% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 18.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.