PNB Finance & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.06% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net loss of PNB Finance & Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.83% to Rs 7.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.