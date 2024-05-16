Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 8.26% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.61% to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 65.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.4318.4765.1070.1013.5115.9713.5218.643.113.2410.9114.402.692.849.2312.932.002.186.879.90

