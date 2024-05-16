Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 8.26% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.61% to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 65.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.4318.47 0 65.1070.10 -7 OPM %13.5115.97 -13.5218.64 - PBDT3.113.24 -4 10.9114.40 -24 PBT2.692.84 -5 9.2312.93 -29 NP2.002.18 -8 6.879.90 -31

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

