Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 18.43 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering declined 8.26% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.61% to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 65.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
