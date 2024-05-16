Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 3937.60 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 16.92% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 3937.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2638.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.52% to Rs 135.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 13853.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10739.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
