Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 3937.60 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 16.92% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 3937.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2638.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.52% to Rs 135.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 13853.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10739.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3937.602638.98 49 13853.9310739.81 29 OPM %2.402.81 -2.132.46 - PBDT69.2957.41 21 209.25203.59 3 PBT60.0650.23 20 177.34174.74 1 NP44.2337.83 17 135.75132.41 3

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

