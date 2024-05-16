Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 2441.10 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma rose 65.09% to Rs 471.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 2441.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2052.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.23% to Rs 1912.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1281.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 10334.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8749.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2441.102052.67 19 10334.778749.43 18 OPM %24.2120.30 -24.5321.72 - PBDT676.26461.81 46 2797.611997.16 40 PBT571.58377.29 51 2399.361671.24 44 NP471.24285.44 65 1912.901281.86 49

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

