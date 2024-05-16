Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 2441.10 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma rose 65.09% to Rs 471.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 2441.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2052.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.23% to Rs 1912.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1281.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 10334.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8749.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

