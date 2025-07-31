Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 54.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 1029.42 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 54.08% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 1029.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1010.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1029.421010.4513.8010.84140.61104.9199.7766.0375.1048.74

