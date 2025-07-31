Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 24.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 669.80 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 24.44% to Rs 132.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 669.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.669.80601.9028.7128.24215.70184.60181.10149.90132.40106.40

