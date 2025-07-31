ICRA consolidated net profit rises 19.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 124.49 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 19.48% to Rs 42.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 124.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.124.49114.8231.9330.6462.4650.9258.3747.2142.4435.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News