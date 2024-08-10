Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 159.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 84.82 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries rose 159.38% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.8275.864.445.592.332.631.261.753.321.28

