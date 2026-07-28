Dynacons Systems & Solutions secures contract worth Rs 267.58 cr

From National Payments Corporation of India

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured a contract worth Rs 267.58 crore from National Payments Corporation of India.

The contract entails supply, installation, testing and commissioning of server infrastructure to be deployed at NPCI Data Centres, along with comprehensive maintenance and support services for a period of seven years. The scope includes rack and stack services, maintenance support including spare parts, 24x7x365 OEM-backed Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) support, helpdesk services, firmware and driver upgrades, operating system review and upgrade recommendations, incident management and escalation support, field engineering support for maintenance and upgrade activities, coordination with OEMs for resolution of critical and high-severity issues, knowledge transfer services and other related support services required for maintaining the infrastructure in accordance with NPCI's operational requirements.