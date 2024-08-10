Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 346.28 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 72.46% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 346.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.346.28362.5111.5710.2129.0444.3611.7128.4611.3941.36

