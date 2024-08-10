Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 346.28 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 72.46% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 346.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales346.28362.51 -4 OPM %11.5710.21 -PBDT29.0444.36 -35 PBT11.7128.46 -59 NP11.3941.36 -72
