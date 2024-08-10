Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 49.28 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 21.04% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.49.2854.9330.2634.1515.9319.2412.3915.599.2311.69

