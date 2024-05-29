Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 225.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 370.41 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 225.23% to Rs 57.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 370.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 184.67% to Rs 121.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 1429.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1315.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
