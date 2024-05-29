Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 225.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 225.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 370.41 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 225.23% to Rs 57.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 370.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.67% to Rs 121.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 1429.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1315.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales370.41367.88 1 1429.331315.77 9 OPM %11.5713.44 -11.1513.78 - PBDT31.0941.50 -25 139.68125.64 11 PBT13.8124.96 -45 73.3255.22 33 NP57.1117.56 225 121.8142.79 185

