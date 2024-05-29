Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 191.10% in the March 2024 quarter

XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 191.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 128.41 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 191.10% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.26% to Rs 43.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 465.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales128.41124.27 3 465.41510.97 -9 OPM %13.0715.50 -14.2114.56 - PBDT21.1617.98 18 73.3270.75 4 PBT18.5415.23 22 62.1859.23 5 NP12.434.27 191 43.8845.36 -3

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

