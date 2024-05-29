Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Semac Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 67.82% to Rs 24.99 crore

Net loss of Semac Consultants reported to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.82% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 18.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 60.78% to Rs 127.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.9977.66 -68 127.49325.06 -61 OPM %-47.507.33 --27.237.95 - PBDT-11.436.12 PL -30.9929.30 PL PBT-11.905.35 PL -32.7327.26 PL NP-16.024.46 PL -32.3318.35 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

