Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 424.87 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 63.46% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 424.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.424.87315.4311.7812.4641.8625.0122.218.075.773.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News