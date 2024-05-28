Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 426.67% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net Loss of Dynamic Archistructures reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 426.67% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1396.88% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 338.13% to Rs 7.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.790.157.011.60-20.25-373.3377.4630.00-0.16-0.555.430.49-0.16-0.565.400.45-0.20-0.534.790.32

