Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.84% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 100.00% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.84% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.002.6295.2090.464.762.374.762.374.102.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News