Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 111.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.15% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 111.03% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.15% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.501.7494.0089.083.291.553.291.542.871.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News