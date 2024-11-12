Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 111.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 101.15% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 111.03% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.15% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.501.74 101 OPM %94.0089.08 -PBDT3.291.55 112 PBT3.291.54 114 NP2.871.36 111

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

