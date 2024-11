Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 26.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 21.71 crore

Net profit of Diana Tea Company declined 26.36% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 21.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.7124.4915.2025.974.836.364.335.884.335.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News