Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 190.18 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.09% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 190.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales190.18185.04 3 OPM %8.597.19 -PBDT22.2614.75 51 PBT20.9313.50 55 NP15.8910.18 56

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

