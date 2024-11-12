Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 190.18 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.09% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 190.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.190.18185.048.597.1922.2614.7520.9313.5015.8910.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News