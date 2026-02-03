Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Dynamic Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.1014.44 -2 OPM %6.176.37 -PBDT0.610.62 -2 PBT0.080.10 -20 NP0.050 0
