Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

