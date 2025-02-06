Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dynamic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 63.16% to Rs 14.44 crore

Dynamic Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.16% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.448.85 63 OPM %6.371.92 -PBDT0.620.15 313 PBT0.10-0.13 LP NP0-0.06 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

