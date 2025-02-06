Dynamic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.16% to Rs 14.44 crore

Dynamic Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.16% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.448.856.371.920.620.150.10-0.130-0.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News