Scan Steels standalone net profit rises 78.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.49% to Rs 174.51 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 78.34% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.49% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 219.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.174.51219.485.703.937.916.033.982.182.801.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News