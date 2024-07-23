Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.180.3633.3347.220.060.090.060.090.060.09

