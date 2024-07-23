Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.36 -50 OPM %33.3347.22 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.060.09 -33
