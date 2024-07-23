Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 162.10 crore

Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions declined 82.50% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 162.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.10162.83 0 OPM %6.6912.18 -PBDT6.5014.94 -56 PBT2.6011.14 -77 NP1.9511.14 -82

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

