Nifty July futures trade at discount

The NSE's India VIX tanked 17% to 12.75.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,452.95, a discount of 26.1points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,479.05 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 30.20 points or 0.12% to 24,479.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 17.42% to 12.75.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.