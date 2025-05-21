Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 37.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 37.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 37.13% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.23% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.433.42 0 13.1710.34 27 OPM %84.5584.21 -78.2180.56 - PBDT2.732.52 8 9.538.95 6 PBT2.181.98 10 7.328.29 -12 NP1.051.67 -37 4.946.52 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 31.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story