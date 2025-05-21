Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 37.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 37.13% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.23% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

