Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 31.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 31.24% to Rs 64.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 1073.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 916.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.05% to Rs 244.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 4063.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3402.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

