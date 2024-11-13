Dynemic Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.89 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.66% to Rs 95.61 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.66% to Rs 95.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.95.6164.7513.076.639.330.425.20-3.803.89-3.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News