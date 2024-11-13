India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 209.85 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 20.64% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 209.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 189.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.209.85189.7011.2510.3632.4124.5728.4620.7921.1617.54

