Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit rises 489.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company rose 489.84% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 126.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.75105.4219.948.5425.977.3523.194.2021.473.64

