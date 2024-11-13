Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.15% to Rs 54.29 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 38.98% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.15% to Rs 54.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.2924.6641.7015.2123.155.4121.934.771.552.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News