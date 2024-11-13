Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.15% to Rs 54.29 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 38.98% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.15% to Rs 54.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.2924.66 120 OPM %41.7015.21 -PBDT23.155.41 328 PBT21.934.77 360 NP1.552.54 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News