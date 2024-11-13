Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 224.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.92% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 224.64% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.92% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.015.7825.2542.734.502.982.390.812.240.69

