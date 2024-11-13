Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.58% to Rs 3.02 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 10.98% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.58% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.021.72129.47268.023.814.563.774.523.003.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News