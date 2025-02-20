E-way bills growth accelerates to 23.1% in January, Petroleum consumption up 3.1%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in its monthly update that high frequency indicators suggest that aggregate demand is recovering from the slowdown witnessed in H1. E-way bills growth accelerated to 23.1 per cent in January. Toll collections recorded strong growth both in volume and value terms. Wholesale automobile sales experienced a turnaround in January, registering a growth of 2.5 per cent y-o-y, following two months of contraction. The two-wheeler segment saw a recovery, primarily driven by a surge in scooter sales although motorcycle sales contracted for the third consecutive month. Petroleum consumption expanded by 3.1 per cent (y-o-y) in January. In January 2025, employment in the organized manufacturing sector grew at a record pace since the PMI surveys inception, while job creation in the services sector was also among the strongest in the series.

