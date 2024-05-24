Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 86.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gilada Finance &amp; Investments standalone net profit declines 86.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 74.12% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.12% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.84% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.34% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.480.85 74 6.254.33 44 OPM %17.57-74.12 -53.9227.71 - PBDT0.160.69 -77 2.362.08 13 PBT0.150.69 -78 2.332.05 14 NP0.070.50 -86 1.701.52 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gilada Finance &amp; Investments standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 85.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mask Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sainik Finance &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 71.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story