EaseMyTrip.com strengthens its presence in medical tourism sector

With acquisition of minor stakes in Pflege Home Healthcare and Rollins International

EaseMyTrip.com has announced the acquisition of a 49% equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare and 30% in Rollins International, marking its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing medical tourism sector. These acquisitions align with EaseMyTrip's mission to offer holistic travel solutions by integrating wellness and healthcare services into its service portfolio as medical tourism.

EaseMyTrip has acquired Pflege Home Healthcare, a renowned home healthcare provider headquartered in Dubai. Pflege offers comprehensive care services across a wide range of segments, from doctor visits, Registered Nursing care at Home and physiotherapy to home-based medical equipment like ventilators and oxygen. Their patient-centric approach ensures high-quality, compassionate care in the comfort of their clients' homes. The acquisition of Pflege empowers EaseMyTrip to offer reliable healthcare services, expanding its offerings in the medical tourism domain to cater to travellers seeking medical treatments or wellness solutions abroad.