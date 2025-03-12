Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited for senior travel benefits

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited for senior travel benefits

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) has announced a strategic partnership with Sukoon Unlimited, a leading premium senior care service provider, to offer exclusive travel benefits tailored to senior citizens.

The company stated that this collaboration aims to make travel more accessible, comfortable, and stress-free for elderly travellers booking flights through the EaseMyTrip platform.

According to an exchange filing, in this partnership, EaseMyTrip will provide senior citizens with a seamless travel experience, featuring personalized assistance to make flight bookings easier and ensuring that elderly travellers receive support throughout their journey. Special services, including exclusive discounts, will be available to senior citizens, enhancing affordability without compromising comfort.

Key benefits include priority seating, wheelchair assistance, and on-ground support at airports for those who require additional help. Furthermore, Sukoon Unlimited will offer complimentary wellness services, such as pre- and post-travel consultations, to ensure that senior travellers are well-prepared for their trips and receive necessary care before and after their travels.

The company added that this partnership highlights the shared vision of both EaseMyTrip and Sukoon Unlimited to cater to the unique needs of senior travellers, empowering them to explore destinations with enhanced comfort and care. These exclusive benefits are now available to senior citizens when booking flights through the EaseMyTrip platform.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.90% to Rs 12.09 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

