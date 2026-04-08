TBO Tek Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2026.

TBO Tek Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2026.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd soared 15.90% to Rs 7.8 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

TBO Tek Ltd spiked 12.91% to Rs 1221.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52414 shares in the past one month. Ashok Leyland Ltd surged 12.46% to Rs 172. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.66 lakh shares in the past one month. Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 10.39% to Rs 1020.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.6 lakh shares in the past one month.