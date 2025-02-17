Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Easy Trip Planner dropped 2.35% to Rs 11.66 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 23.29% YoY to Rs 46.22 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses increased 2.42% to Rs 107.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Service cost stood at Rs 14.24 crore (up 13.54% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 26.41 crore (up 19.18% YoY), advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 16.76 crore (down 4.12%) during the period under review.

Gross booking revenue (GBR) increased 6.06% to Rs 2148.86 crore as compared with Rs 2026.07 crore in Q3 FY24.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

