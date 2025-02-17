Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pennar Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Pennar Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 81 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1801 shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 165.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43330 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spiked 14.07% to Rs 73.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3955 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd exploded 12.45% to Rs 326.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7096 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 35.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 771 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story