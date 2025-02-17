Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pennar Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 81 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1801 shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 165.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43330 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spiked 14.07% to Rs 73.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3955 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd exploded 12.45% to Rs 326.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7096 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 35.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 771 shares in the past one month.

