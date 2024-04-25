EC holds BJP and Congress accountable for model code of conduct violations

In a bid to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India has taken a stern stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Notices have been served to key figures, including Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged breaches of the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission dispatched communication to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, setting a deadline of 11 AM on the 29th April for a formal response to the allegations at hand.

Emphasising the critical need for all political campaigners to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct during election seasons, the Election Commission has underscored the importance of strict adherence to the provisions outlined in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several complaints lodged by political entities such as the Congress party, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) have raised concerns over the content of speeches delivered by Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi at an election rally in Baswara, Rajasthan. In a parallel instance, objections were filed by the BJP regarding the election rhetoric employed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kottayam, Kerala.

Assuring the public of their commitment to safeguarding the principles of transparent and fair elections, the Election Commission's decisive actions serve as a beacon of accountability. Both the BJP and the Congress party are urged to promptly address the accusations leveled against them, symbolizing a collective effort to ensure integrity and openness in the electoral landscape.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News