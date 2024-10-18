EC issues notification for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

The Election Commission has officially issued the notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, which will see 43 constituencies head to the polls on November 13.

As per the schedule, October 25 is the last date for candidates to file their nominations. The window for filing nominations will be open daily from 11 AM to 3 PM until that deadline. The scrutiny of these nominations is set for October 28, with the final date for candidates to withdraw their nominations being October 30.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are being held in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13, followed by the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes will occur on November 23.

