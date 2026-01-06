EC to publish draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh today

The Election Commission of India will publish the draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh today, as per the revised schedule. The claims and objections window will remain open from January 6 to February 6, 2026, with decisions to be completed by February 27. The final electoral roll is slated for publication on March 6, 2026, after all enumeration forms have been received and digitised.

According to reports, nearly 2.89 crore names could be removed from the earlier list of 15.44 crore registered voters.

