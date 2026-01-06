EC to publish draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh today

According to reports, nearly 2.89 crore names could be removed from the earlier list of 15.44 crore registered voters.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
According to reports, nearly 2.89 crore names could be removed from the earlier list of 15.44 crore registered voters.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:54 AM IST