Aptech bags Rs 4-cr training order from state government body

Aptech said it has secured an order worth Rs 4.22 crore from an autonomous body under a state government for providing training programs.

The contract is required to be executed during the financial year 202526.

Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education, training, and assessment solution services. It is a global learning solutions company that has commenced its education and training business for over the last three decades.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 17.5% to Rs 6.46 crore on a 6.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 134.88 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Aptech shed 0.26% to Rs 91.63 on the BSE.