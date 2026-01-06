Indian Railways utilises over 80% of CAPEX in first three quarters of current fiscal

Indian Railways has maintained a strong trend in the utilization of allocated Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) outlays for 2025-26. As of the end of December 2025, Indian Railways has spent 80.54 per cent, i.e., Rs 2,03,138 crore of the total GBS of ₹2,52,200 crore. This represents a 6.54 per cent increase in GBS utilization compared to the same period last year (December 2024). The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernization, and passenger amenities.

In the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilized. For capacity augmentation, out of Rs 1,09,238 crore allocated, Rs 76,048 crore (69 per cent) has been expended. Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilization, with expenditure amounting to Rs 9,575 crore till December 2025.