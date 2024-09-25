Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy contributing more than 18% to global growth

Indian economy contributing more than 18% to global growth

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India noted in a speech that the Indian economy has rebounded strongly from the pandemic and is contributing more than 18 per cent to the global growth. Inflation is on a declining trajectory. External sector remains resilient with strong buffers. The health of banking and corporate sectors remains strong. Fiscal consolidation is under way. The Reserve Bank of India has been pursuing proactive and prudent policies so that the Indian economy evolves along a sustainable growth path.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold loans to reach Rs 15 trillion by 2027: What's driving this growth?

Israeli airstrike kills top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Qubaisi in Beirut

LIVE news: Make in India led to strengthening of economy, says PM Modi on 10th anniversary of scheme

Europe's racial disparities cannot be untied from historical wrongs

178K PVTGs in J'khand electoral roll, focus on inclusive polls: Official

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story